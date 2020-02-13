Tropical downpours this weekend, Eye on the Gulf next week

A tropical disturbance in the central Gulf will soak the Texas coast Sunday - Tuesday while Tropical Depression 19 soaks Florida and the central Gulf much of next week. New Tropical Update Video: https://t.co/ePxLa9kJXV pic.twitter.com/l3ZFcIOaXV — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) September 12, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A tropical disturbance in the Gulf will fling moisture and storms our way this weekend, and we'll be keeping a watchful eye on Tropical Depression 19 as it enters the Gulf Saturday.While the tropical disturbance in the central Gulf is unlikely to develop as it skirts the Texas coastline, it is likely to bring us increasing rain chances. Saturday morning should be dry, but once temperatures reach the low 90s in the afternoon, isolate thunderstorms will pop up, mainly east of I-45. Deeper tropical moisture will arrive Saturday night, setting the stage for widely scattered thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon. More widely scattered tropical downpours are expected Monday.Rain chances will decrease slightly Tuesday and Wednesday as we find ourselves between these two tropical weather systems. Early indications are that Tropical Depression 19 is unlikely to impact Texas, but it cannot be ruled out at this time. In the unlikely event the storm heads for the northwest Gulf, rain impacts here would be Thursday and Friday. At this time we would advise you to stay weather aware and casually guarded through the weekend while we await better data and more forecast confidence regarding this tropical depression.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.