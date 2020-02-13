Weather

Tropical downpours this weekend, Eye on the Gulf next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A tropical disturbance in the Gulf will fling moisture and storms our way this weekend, and we'll be keeping a watchful eye on Tropical Depression 19 as it enters the Gulf Saturday.





While the tropical disturbance in the central Gulf is unlikely to develop as it skirts the Texas coastline, it is likely to bring us increasing rain chances. Saturday morning should be dry, but once temperatures reach the low 90s in the afternoon, isolate thunderstorms will pop up, mainly east of I-45. Deeper tropical moisture will arrive Saturday night, setting the stage for widely scattered thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon. More widely scattered tropical downpours are expected Monday.

Rain chances will decrease slightly Tuesday and Wednesday as we find ourselves between these two tropical weather systems. Early indications are that Tropical Depression 19 is unlikely to impact Texas, but it cannot be ruled out at this time. In the unlikely event the storm heads for the northwest Gulf, rain impacts here would be Thursday and Friday. At this time we would advise you to stay weather aware and casually guarded through the weekend while we await better data and more forecast confidence regarding this tropical depression.

RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County
Galveston County

Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

