EYE ON THE GULF

DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical downpours over Texas this weekend, Atlantic showing signs of life

Here's the tropical weather update.

Two large areas of tropical moisture will combine with a front over Texas this weekend, bringing scattered tropical downpours back to Houston and Texas Gulf Coast.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there will be breaks in between the rounds of heavy rain, and street flooding is our biggest concern. A few downpours near the coast could even produce tropical funnels.

There are now four regions in the Atlantic that could develop into tropical depressions over the next five days, including a large wave that just came out of Africa. Travis says given the low latitude of the wave, that's one we'll need to watch down the road for a chance of reaching the Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico, but right now there are no specific threats to the Gulf.


