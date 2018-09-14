ONE MINUTE WEATHER

Tropical downpours moving across southeast Texas

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Collin Myers says showers will be scattered this weekend and then start to taper off.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A weak area of low pressure in the Gulf is sending heavy showers and storms toward the upper Texas coastline. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says street flooding will become more likely later this morning as numerous rounds of heavy rain push in from the Gulf.

A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for parts of southeast Texas until 4 p.m. Travis says the low pressure circulation will likely move into the coast between Corpus Christi and Brownsville, putting the deepest flow of tropical moisture between Matagorda Bay and Galveston Bay.



Houston will be on the edge of where the heaviest rains will fall. About 1-2" of rain will fall in most areas north of I-10. As much as 2-4" will likely fall south of I-10. But Travis says isolated neighborhoods could have twice that amount depending on the track of individual storms.

The deep tropical moisture will shift away from us on Saturday, leading to dwindling rain chances through the weekend.

Meantime, Hurricane Florence is making landfall in North Carolina as a large, powerful hurricane with destructive winds, devastating storm surge and catastrophic inland flooding. Isaac has weakened into a tropical depression and will track west through the Caribbean this weekend with an uncertain future beyond that. Travis says whatever is left of the circulation could enter the Gulf of Mexico next week, so we'll need to monitor that storm next.
Check the radar in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!



SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherone minute weatherweatherHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ONE MINUTE WEATHER
Warm forecast: Texans return home
Expecting rain as cool front pushes through Houston
Severe Thunderstorm Watch north of Houston tonight
Expecting spotty showers across Houston today
More one minute weather
WEATHER
VIDEOS: Hurricane Florence damage around the Carolinas
WATCH: Dogs, cats rescued during Hurricane Florence
WATCH LIVE: At least four killed in Florence's wake
Hurricane Florence claims lives of 3, including a mother and baby
More Weather
Top Stories
Disaster declaration issued for SE Texas, including Houston
Constant rainfall flooding streets again in Galveston
Hurricane Florence claims lives of 3, including a mother and baby
Police: Man stabs family cat while 4-year-old fires AK-47
Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Beto O'Rourke to face off in 3 debates
Man allegedly caught exposing himself to girl at Family Dollar
WATCH LIVE: At least four killed in Florence's wake
North Carolina TV station evacuates because of rising water
Show More
'I'm not cut;' Storm debris hits ABC13 Ted Oberg during live shot
Ted Oberg reports in the center of Hurricane Florence
People trapped on roofs and in attics as Florence batters NC
Hurricane Florence: How you can help the victims
Man charged with killing 16-year-old in north Houston
More News