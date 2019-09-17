eye on the gulf

Tropical disturbance in the western Gulf of Mexico will bring heavy rains this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Humberto a category one hurricane with max wind speeds of 90 mph. Humberto is expected to move to the northeast, further out into the Atlantic and impact Bermuda this week.

Here near home, a huge area of low pressure in the upper atmosphere is moving westward through the Gulf, and it will eventually spin some tropical moisture toward Texas. This upper low has a low chance of transitioning into a tropical depression, but regardless of development, it should send heavy thunderstorms into southeast Texas today through Thursday. A Flash Flood Watch has been issued for Houston and surrounding areas beginning at 1 p.m. today.

A tropical wave over the Atlantic could develop into tropical depressions or tropical storm later this week. While their long range futures remain uncertain, earlier indications are they will curve away from the Gulf of Mexico. We'll keep an eye on it just in case. After Humberto, the next names on the list are Imelda and Jerry.

