We continue to monitor a broad area of low pressure in the Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center gives this disorganized low a 30% chance of developing into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Michael in the next 5 days. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there's currently no specific threat to Texas, but those traveling on a Caribbean cruise or elsewhere in the Gulf states should pay close attention to the weather over the next week.An extreme weather pattern developing over the United States this weekend will draw the disturbance into the Gulf next week. If low pressure becomes better defined, it will travel over warm water with low wind shear, giving it an opportunity to strengthen. Travis says until strong fall cool fronts start pushing into the Gulf and protecting Texas from potential storms, we will need to continue monitoring the tropics longer than we normally do.Hurricane season ends November 30, but Travis says Texas's hurricane season normally ends by mid-October as the fall fronts push any tropical systems away from the western Gulf.