EYE ON THE GULF

DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE: Eye on the Gulf next week

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Travis Herzog is keeping an eye on the Gulf for a chance of development.

We continue to monitor a broad area of low pressure in the western Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center gives this disorganized low a 30% chance of developing into a tropical depression or Tropical Storm Michael in the next 5 days. Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there's currently no specific threat to Texas, but those traveling on a Caribbean cruise or elsewhere in the Gulf states should pay close attention to the weather over the next week.
An extreme weather pattern developing over the United States this weekend should draw the disturbance into the Gulf by Monday. If low pressure becomes better defined, it will travel over warm water with low wind shear, giving it an opportunity to strengthen. Once we see where a low level circulation develops, then we'll have a better idea of where it will go.

Travis says until strong fall cool fronts start pushing into the Gulf and protecting Texas from potential storms, we will need to continue monitoring the tropics longer than we normally do.

Hurricane season ends November 30, but Travis says Texas's hurricane season normally ends by mid-October as the fall fronts push any tropical systems away from the western Gulf.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathereye on the gulfhurricanestormu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYE ON THE GULF
Flash Flood Watch for coastal counties until 4 a.m. Saturday
The difference between weather watches and warnings
Florida, Mississippi prepare for arrival of Subtropical Storm Alberto
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
More eye on the gulf
WEATHER
Feeling like summer, rain chance rising this weekend
Hurricane Florence death toll now at 39 in North Carolina
The difference between hurricanes, cyclones and typhoons
Heavy rains postpone shrimp festival but allows for fun with unicorn floats
More Weather
Top Stories
Cy-Fair ISD cop trainee allegedly raped girl multiple times
Officer seen taking pic of woman's backside at Drake show
Intern for Sheila Jackson Lee arrested, accused of 'doxing'
Booby-trapped wheelchair shoots FBI agent in bizarre scene
Mother in custody; Baby girl dead, twin brother hurt
Bacon and processed meats linked to breast cancer: Study
Motorcyclist killed in hit and run off North Freeway
Off-duty officer wrestles butcher knife from road rage suspect
Show More
FBI's Kavanaugh investigation now complete
NEWS IN :60: Stories you need to know
More than 250 people have died while taking selfies since 2011
Ex-rap mogul 'Suge' Knight set to get 28 years in prison
Donald Trump Jr. fires up Ted Cruz supporters in Conroe
More News