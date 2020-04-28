Low chance for tropical development in the Atlantic

RADAR MAPS:

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas for potential tropical development.A disorganized area of showers and storms located several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda has a low (30%) chance of tropical development as it moves northeast over the central Atlantic during the next five days. Regardless of development, this will have no impacts for Texas.A non-tropical area of low pressure also has a low (10%) chance of formation over the far eastern Atlantic during the week. This system could gradually gain subtropical characteristics while it moves slowly southwardthrough early next week.Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November.Check back with ABC13 online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.