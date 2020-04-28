eye on the gulf

Low chance for tropical development in the Atlantic

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas for potential tropical development.

A disorganized area of showers and storms located several hundred miles southeast of Bermuda has a low (30%) chance of tropical development as it moves northeast over the central Atlantic during the next five days. Regardless of development, this will have no impacts for Texas.

A non-tropical area of low pressure also has a low (10%) chance of formation over the far eastern Atlantic during the week. This system could gradually gain subtropical characteristics while it moves slowly southward
through early next week.

Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November.



RADAR MAPS:
Southeast Texas
Houston
Harris County

Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties

