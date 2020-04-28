eye on the gulf

Tropical wave in the Gulf could bring downpours to Houston later this week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A tropical wave that could emerge in the Gulf this week will be moving into a better environment for some organization, while high pressure blocks it to the north.

We do believe this will affect Texas later this week. At the very least, we'll see some deeper tropical downpours Friday and Saturday.

A disturbed area north of the Dominican has become marginally better organized this morning and thunderstorms have been developing in the past few hours.

Due to the strong upper-level ridge now stationary over the southeast United States, the disturbance will primarily move west across the Gulf, eventually affecting the western Gulf Coast late this week into the weekend.

Gulf waters are very warm at 83-86 and the wind shear is on the lower side.

At the very least, we'll see moderate to heavy tropical showers and thunderstorms between Thursday and Saturday. The timing will be fine-tuned as we get closer and uncertainty decreases. While there is an outside chance that this organizes into a Tropical Cyclone, most guidance today suggests that it won't.

Since it is early, there is a wide variable on if and when it will impact the Texas coast. Right now, anywhere from the Mexico border to the upper Texas coastline appear to be in play. A high pressure ridge is expected to block it to the north.

Again, some details will change and, although this doesn't appear to be a huge flooding threat at the moment, that can always change with with deep tropical moisture.

Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
  • Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Most Krogers already have them stocked. Just look for your friendly cardboard Travis near the entrance.

SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

