Tropical Depression No. 8 has formed, expected to strengthen

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Depression number eight has formed in the Gulf of Mexico, and the National Hurricane Center issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the upper Texas coast from High Island to Port Mansfield.



This developing tropical low will move into the northwestern Gulf Thursday, roughly south of Louisiana, which should bring us a hot, mostly dry day.

We believe it will be a prolific rainmaker for us from late Friday through the weekend. How much rain falls will depend on how organized it gets and where it eventually moves inland along the Texas coast. Right now we believe southeast Texas will be on the wetter "dirty" side of the storm, meaning we would get the moist tropical flow that brings the heaviest rains and roughest seas. At this time we are expecting 3-5" will be common south of I-10 with some spots picking up over 6". North of I-10 we expect 1-3" of rain. These rain total projections could increase greatly if the storm gains more organization and tracks closer to southeast Texas.

If it develops into a tropical storm it would receive the name "Hanna".

We're also keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Gonzalo, which will likely be the first hurricane of the 2020 season. That storm is still in the Atlantic and could struggle to maintain it's strength as it moves in to the Caribbean.
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

