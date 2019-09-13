Tropical Depression Nine will impact the Bahamas and Florida

The official forecast now calls for it to curve away from Florida and develop into a hurricane far away from land.
A huge area of low pressure in the upper atmosphere is moving westward through the Gulf, and it will eventually spin some tropical moisture toward Texas. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says this upper low could eventually transition into a tropical depression, but regardless of development, it should send heavy thunderstorms into southeast Texas Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.
A pair of tropical waves over the Atlantic have medium chances of developing into tropical depressions or tropical storms early next week. Their long range futures remain uncertain. After Humberto, the next names on the list are Imelda and Jerry.
During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store
Get it on Google Play
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit