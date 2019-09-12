Tropical depression likely to form in Gulf of Mexico

Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there's now a 70 percent chance it develops over the next five days, and a tropical depression is likely to develop near Florida by the weekend. Rain impacts are likely across the Bahamas and Florida. We have low rain chances in our forecast after the weekend because of this low, but with its uncertain path, those rain chances will likely change as we get a better feel for which part of the Gulf coast it will impact. The Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly through it Thursday afternoon. Our weather team will keep you posted.
A new tropical wave off the coast of Africa now has a 40% chance of development by the weekend. While most computer models show it eventually developing into a hurricane as it nears the Caribbean, it's long range future is uncertain at this time.
