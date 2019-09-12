eye on the gulf

Tropical depression likely to form in Gulf of Mexico

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The National Hurricane Center has highlighted two areas for potential development. A disturbance near the Bahamas bears the most watching as it will get into the Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says there's now a 70 percent chance it develops over the next five days, and a tropical depression is likely to develop near Florida by the weekend. Rain impacts are likely across the Bahamas and Florida. We have low rain chances in our forecast after the weekend because of this low, but with its uncertain path, those rain chances will likely change as we get a better feel for which part of the Gulf coast it will impact. The Hurricane Hunters are scheduled to fly through it Thursday afternoon. Our weather team will keep you posted.

A new tropical wave off the coast of Africa now has a 40% chance of development by the weekend. While most computer models show it eventually developing into a hurricane as it nears the Caribbean, it's long range future is uncertain at this time.

During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store
Get it on Google Play



SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
EMBED More News Videos

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweathertropical weathereye on the gulf
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EYE ON THE GULF
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit on a budget
Hurricane hunters: Take a journey into the eye of the storm
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
How to watch ABC13 if your power or cable goes out
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of 4 caught in fiery road rage shooting
More downpours Thursday, eye on the Gulf this weekend
Fisherman finds body in bag near Spring creek
2 arrested after 350 pigeons found trapped downtown
Mom says 4-year-old walked out of HISD school
HOUSTON DEBATE: Local actors stand in for the candidates
Bernie Sanders lays low before Houston Democratic debate
Show More
Mayor Pete dodges cameras before Houston Democratic debate
Houston mirrors the nation in 3rd Democratic debate
ABC13 Evening News for September 11, 2019
Orangutan named Pumpkin at Houston Zoo dies at 34
Teen cancer survivor holds spirits high into senior year
More TOP STORIES News