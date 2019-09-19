eye on the gulf

Tropical Depression Imelda's heavy rains are just about over

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Depression Imelda's heavy rains are just about over. It's outer rain bands brought record rains to the area. Bush Airport had over 9 inches and more than 25 inches fell over northeast Harris County over two days

The last advisory on Imelda has been issued and no more organized heavy flooding rain is expected for the area. However. enough tropical moisture is left over to give us scattered, heavy downpours on Friday. That activity shouldn't cause many additional problems.

We have a couple of other systems currently ongoing in the Atlantic including Hurricane Humberto and Jerry. Humberto is expected to move northeast further into the Atlantic and away from land. Jerry will stay well east of the U. S. but it may get close to Bermuda early next wee.

