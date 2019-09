Tropical Depression Imelda continues to bring heavy rain to Southeast Texas

EMBED >More News Videos Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Depression Imelda continues to bring heavy rain to parts of Southeast Texas. Our coastal counties this morning received some very heavy rainfall from Imelda's feeder band. Where the feeder band sets up this afternoon will determine who could see flooding today. Rain rates around or over 3 inches will be possible in the feeder band.Imelda's center of circulation is currently near Tomball and will slowly meander up towards Huntsville as we head into this evening. Imelda's center should be in North Texas Thursday night into Friday. This will bring down rain chances for us as we head into Friday.Our main concern with this system will be the potential for flash flooding. This threat will last through Thursday night.We have a couple of other systems currently ongoing in the Atlantic including Hurricane Humberto and Tropical Storm Jerry. Humberto is expected to move northeast further into the Atlantic and away from land. Tropical Storm Jerry could intensify into a hurricane Thursday night into Friday as it approaches the Caribbean. Right now, the track takes Jerry north of Puerto Rico and then veers it north after.During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app