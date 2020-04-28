Tropical Depression forms west of Bermuda

The center is expected to move near or just northwest and north of Bermuda Saturday and early Sunday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts possible.
Not much change is strength is expected, but the National Hurricane Center said the system could become a tropical storm later today.
Tropical Depression Five is expected to produce total rain accumulations of less than 1 inch with possible isolated maximum amounts of 4 inches in and around Bermuda.
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.
Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
