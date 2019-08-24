eye on the gulf

TROPICS: Tropical Storm Dorian forms in the Atlantic

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Storm Dorian has formed near South America on this Saturday afternoon. Dorian currently has sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving to the west at 12 mph. Dorian is expected to slowly intensify as it moves west-northwest towards the Caribbean Sea. It's possible this system could near the Lesser Antilles by Tuesday. There is still a lot of uncertainty with this forecast, but there is the potential for it to strengthen into a hurricane by the middle of next week. We will continue to monitor this storm closely as it moves through the Atlantic.

Another storm is progressing away from the Floridian coast and is no threat to land.

We'll want to keep an eye on the Gulf late next week, as tropical development is possible.

The tropical wave spinning over the Gulf of Mexico will increase rain chances Saturday across portions of southeast Texas and Louisiana. It should remain disorganized, leading to widely scattered downpours both days, especially in our coastal counties. Areas south of I-10 that get the rain will likely pick up 1-2" with some isolated spots getting over 3".

