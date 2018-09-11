EYE ON THE GULF

TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical depression could form in Gulf Thursday or Friday, Florence threatens East Coast

Meteorologist Travis Herzog is tracking several storms.

We're currently monitoring Major Hurricanes Florence and Helene, Tropical Storm Isaac, and a tropical disturbance moving toward the Gulf.

The National Hurricane Center still says there is a 60% chance that "a tropical depression could form on Thursday or Friday while the disturbance moves across the western Gulf of Mexico."



Regardless of development, Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the steering flow over the tropics will push this disturbance and all its moisture straight toward Texas. If a low level circulation forms that we can track, then we'll have a better idea on specific impacts to Houston and the rest of Texas. For now, the forecast remains uncertain, but Travis says the timing of impacts here will be in the Thursday to Saturday window. We're currently expecting 4-8" additional inches of rain, but those totals will go up or down depending on the exact track of the tropical disturbance.

Rapidly intensifying Hurricane Florence could strike a direct and dangerous blow to the Carolinas Thursday or Friday, possibly as a fearsome category 4. After that, it could stall and bring tremendous rains and flooding to the Carolinas and the Virginias. Travis says if the hurricane does stall, it could produce rainfall accumulations that rival what Hurricane Harvey brought us last year.


Hurricane Helene and Tropical Storm Isaac are farther out in the Atlantic. Helene is expected to turn north and never impact land. Isaac is moving due west towards the Windward Islands. It is expected to weaken once in the Caribbean, but it's fate once in the Caribbean is still highly uncertain. Travis says if it ever reaches the Gulf, it's still over a week away from that occurring.

Elsewhere, Tropical Storm Olivia in the central Pacific is taking direct aim at the Hawaiian Islands. It is expected to continue weakening as it passes through the Islands and bring torrential rains and flash-flooding to areas hard hit by Hurricane Lane last month.

We are in peak hurricane season, so please continue to stay informed and aware of what is happening in the tropics.
