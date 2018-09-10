THIS JUST IN: @NHC_Atlantic now gives a 40% chance this tropical wave develops in the Gulf. Regardless of development, the steering flow pushes the moisture into Texas by Friday.



I've got a tropical update on live TV around 6:45AM.

Today is peak hurricane season, and we're currently monitoring three hurricanes as well as a tropical disturbance moving toward the Gulf.The National Hurricane Center currently says there is a 40% chance that "a tropical depression could form late this week when the system moves across the western Gulf of Mexico."Regardless of development, Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the steering flow over the tropics will push this disturbance straight toward Texas. If a low level circulation forms that we can track, then we'll have a better idea on specific impacts to Houston and the rest of Texas. For now, Travis says the timing of impacts here could be as early as Thursday but most likely hold off until Friday and Saturday.Rapidly intensifying Hurricane Florence could strike a direct and dangerous blow anywhere from the Carolinas to Virgina later this week, possibly as a fearsome category 4. After that, it could stall and bring tremendous rains and flooding to the Carolinas and the Virginias. Travis says if the hurricane does stall, it could produce rainfall accumulations that rivals what Hurricane Harvey brought us last year.Hurricanes Helene and Isaac are farther out in the Atlantic. Helene is expected to turn north and never impact land. Isaac is moving due west towards the Windward Islands and could make it there as a hurricane late this week. Isaac is expected to weaken once in the Caribbean, but it's fate once in the Caribbean is still highly uncertain.Elsewhere, Hurricane Olivia in the central Pacific is taking direct aim at the Hawaiian Islands. It is expected to weaken into a tropical storm as it passes through the Islands and could bring torrential rains and flash-flooding to areas hard hit by Hurricane Lane last month.We are in peak hurricane season, so please continue to stay informed and aware of what is happening in the tropics.