EYE ON THE GULF

TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical depression could form in Gulf, Florence threatens East Coast

EMBED </>More Videos

Meteorologist Travis Herzog is keeping an eye on the tropics.

Today is peak hurricane season, and we're currently monitoring three hurricanes as well as a tropical disturbance moving toward the Gulf.

The National Hurricane Center currently says there is a 40% chance that "a tropical depression could form late this week when the system moves across the western Gulf of Mexico."



Regardless of development, Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the steering flow over the tropics will push this disturbance straight toward Texas. If a low level circulation forms that we can track, then we'll have a better idea on specific impacts to Houston and the rest of Texas. For now, Travis says the timing of impacts here could be as early as Thursday but most likely hold off until Friday and Saturday.

Rapidly intensifying Hurricane Florence could strike a direct and dangerous blow anywhere from the Carolinas to Virgina later this week, possibly as a fearsome category 4. After that, it could stall and bring tremendous rains and flooding to the Carolinas and the Virginias. Travis says if the hurricane does stall, it could produce rainfall accumulations that rivals what Hurricane Harvey brought us last year.

Hurricanes Helene and Isaac are farther out in the Atlantic. Helene is expected to turn north and never impact land. Isaac is moving due west towards the Windward Islands and could make it there as a hurricane late this week. Isaac is expected to weaken once in the Caribbean, but it's fate once in the Caribbean is still highly uncertain.

Elsewhere, Hurricane Olivia in the central Pacific is taking direct aim at the Hawaiian Islands. It is expected to weaken into a tropical storm as it passes through the Islands and could bring torrential rains and flash-flooding to areas hard hit by Hurricane Lane last month.

We are in peak hurricane season, so please continue to stay informed and aware of what is happening in the tropics.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathereye on the gulfhurricanestormu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EYE ON THE GULF
The difference between weather watches and warnings
Florida, Mississippi prepare for arrival of Subtropical Storm Alberto
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
What was the most active Atlantic hurricane season ever?
More eye on the gulf
WEATHER
Florence strengthens to Category 3 hurricane
Houston area under Flash Flood Watch starting Monday afternoon
Roads and businesses affected as heavy rains pour down
Hurricane Florence: This year's storm name list
More Weather
Top Stories
Houston area under Flash Flood Watch starting Monday afternoon
How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
Florence strengthens to Category 3 hurricane
WATCH LIVE: Update on Dallas cop's arrest in shooting death
Officer fatally shoots woman accused of murdering neighbor
Airbnb renter leaves behind drugs, feces in $5.3M home
Boy nearly mowed down by car while boarding school bus
Man carrying rifle caught on video targeting neighbor
Show More
Toddler found alive in apartment with 2 men shot to death
Synagogue damaged by Harvey left in dark after lightning strike
Miss America winner crowned in first without swimsuits
Chelsi Smith, Houston-area native who won Miss Universe, dies
Mom honors son shot and killed in wake of Hurricane Harvey
More News