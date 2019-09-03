Tropical Depression No. 7 forms in Gulf as it moves toward Mexico

Dorian is now a category 2 hurricane as it batters the northern Bahamas. Peak wind speeds are now estimated to be at 110 mph. It's a particularly bad situation for the Grand Bahamas Island since the storm will be nearly stationary over that area today. Hurricane warnings remain in effect for parts of the Bahamas and parts of the Florida coastline. A Tropical Storm Warning is also in effect for parts of the Florida coast. The latest National Hurricane Center track takes the center of the storm just off the coast of Florida, but it is still possible it could make landfall near the Carolinas later this week. Either way, this hurricane will bring significant impacts to Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas and preparations must continue ahead of this powerful hurricane.
During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!
DOWNLOAD ABC13 HOUSTON NOW:
Available in the App Store
Get it on Google Play
SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit