TROPICAL UPDATE: Tropical Depression 3 forms in the southern Gulf

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued for the Mexico coastline from Vera Cruz to the east. It is forecast to become Tropical Storm Cristobal on Tuesday.
This storm is still developing so the early tracks are uncertain. Heavy rainfall up to 15" is expected to fall over southern Mexico during the next several days. Serious flooding and mud slides are possible there. We will need to closely monitor this one into and through the weekend. A Texas track is possible but it's too early to tell exactly where the system will track.
Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30.
Here are some resources that may help in preparation for hurricane season:
