Tropical Depression 17 has formed quickly in the Gulf

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Depression 17 has formed quickly just off the Texas coast. Luckily, the powerful cold front along with strong upper-level winds in the Jet Stream will keep this well east of us.

Landfall is expected in Louisiana tonight into tomorrow. This will bring locally heavy rainfall and winds to concerned areas.

If this had happened in August, it'd be a much different story for us. Quite possibly a better-defined storm with no upper-level shear from the Jet Stream to keep it away from us.

Stay tuned for daily Tropical Updates as we round out the season.

Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

