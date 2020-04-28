eye on the gulf

Tropical Depression 14 takes aim at Gulf Coast

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Depression 14 formed Thursday morning over the west-central Caribbean Sea. It's one of two depressions we're tracking and is our primary focus at the moment as impacts to Texas could happen early next week.

TD14 is in the Caribbean approximately 155 miles east of the Nicaragua-Honduras border and is moving toward the west at near 18 mph. The westward motion is expected to continue overnight. Friday it should turn to the west-northwest toward the Yucatan and slow down.

This tropical depression has become better organized with winds near 35 mph and it could become a tropical storm overnight. Impacts to Texas could occur as early as Monday and continue through at least Wednesday of next week.

Tropical Depression 13


Meanwhile, the long-term future of Tropical Depression 13 is highly unpredictable right now, and we have plenty of time to watch this one. If it were to ever impact Texas, it likely would not be until the end of next week.

Tropical Depression 13 is projected to become at least a category 1 hurricane by the time it reaches The Bahamas, according to the National Hurricane Center. Tropical Storm Watches are in effect for Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands among other Caribbean islands.

We are entering peak hurricane season and all indications are that the already record-breaking season could get even busier over the coming weeks. Officially, the Atlantic hurricane season lasts through the end of November.

During hurricane season, remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app!

Here are some resources that may help you and your family get ready for this hurricane season:
  • Pick up the ABC13 Hurricane Tracking Guide at your local Kroger. Look for the friendly cardboard cutout of ABC13 Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog near the store entrance.


SEE MORE: How to build a hurricane preparedness kit
How to build a pet hurricane preparedness kit
Hurricane Season: Before, During and After
Here's what you'll need to prepare for hurricane season.

