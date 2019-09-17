Tropical Depression #11 has formed in the Gulf off the upper Texas coast

The main issue with the storm will be extremely heavy rain. 4-10" of rain will be common but 15" or more is possible in a few locations.
The first wave of heavy rain will most likely hit the area later tonight and into the Wednesday morning rush hour. Significant street flooding is possible. If the rain persists into Thursday, creek and bayou flooding could become a major concern. This is a serious situation so please keep up with the latest forecast right here.
