HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Tropical Depression #11 has formed in the Gulf off the upper Texas coast. The forecast track takes the storm through southeast Texas over the next couple of days. The depression could strengthen into a tropical storm before making landfall sometime tonight.The main issue with the storm will be extremely heavy rain. 4-10" of rain will be common but 15" or more is possible in a few locations.The first wave of heavy rain will most likely hit the area later tonight and into the Wednesday morning rush hour. Significant street flooding is possible. If the rain persists into Thursday, creek and bayou flooding could become a major concern. This is a serious situation so please keep up with the latest forecast right here.During hurricane season, now is the time to remain prepared and make sure you download our ABC13 Houston app