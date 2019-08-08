Triple digits continue until rain returns next week

It’s official: Houston has a fever! And this is just the first of six triple digit days now in our forecast...https://t.co/hwzcFqoSkj pic.twitter.com/N8gi3NVeHP — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) August 8, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston officially caught a fever Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the high topped 101.Friday will be just as hot, if not hotter, and a Heat Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Texas until 7 p.m. Heat index values are expected to range between 105 and 115 degrees.Triple digit highs are expected every afternoon until Wednesday of next week. That's when Travis says the heat ridge will break down just enough to allow some deeper moisture in, bringing back a slight chance for scattered afternoon downpours. Until then, we are just going to bake.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.