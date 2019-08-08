Weather

Triple digits continue until rain returns next week

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston officially caught a fever Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says the high topped 101.





Friday will be just as hot, if not hotter, and a Heat Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Texas until 7 p.m. Heat index values are expected to range between 105 and 115 degrees.



Triple digit highs are expected every afternoon until Wednesday of next week. That's when Travis says the heat ridge will break down just enough to allow some deeper moisture in, bringing back a slight chance for scattered afternoon downpours. Until then, we are just going to bake.

