This always happens. Kids head back to school and the temperatures soar! Then again, it's August. High temps will be near or over 100° in Houston the next few days. #houston #heat #htownstandsforhot pic.twitter.com/eOgerrLNrL — Tim Heller ABC13 (@HellerWeather) August 20, 2018

Another round of scattered strong storms will erupt around southeast Texas on Tuesday afternoon's heat. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it will also be hot and humid with temperatures in the upper 90s.Slightly drier air will filter into southeast Texas on Wednesday. Dry air heats up quickly, so temperatures will reach into the low 100s.We'll have to wait until the weekend for another opportunity to get a cooling afternoon downpour.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.