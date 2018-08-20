ONE MINUTE WEATHER

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Another round of scattered strong storms will erupt around southeast Texas on Tuesday afternoon's heat. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says it will also be hot and humid with temperatures in the upper 90s.

Slightly drier air will filter into southeast Texas on Wednesday. Dry air heats up quickly, so temperatures will reach into the low 100s.


We'll have to wait until the weekend for another opportunity to get a cooling afternoon downpour.

