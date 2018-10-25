ONE MINUTE WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Cool mornings and mild afternoons ahead for Houston

Meteorologist Tim Heller says it's starting to look and feel more fall-like in Houston.

Tricky forecast for Halloween when a few storms could develop
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The clouds will clear overnight, leading to sunrise temps in the 50s. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says Friday should be mostly sunny with high temps in the mid 70s.

We should enjoy several days of sunshine and pleasant temperatures for the final weekend of October.

Another wet weather system will move across Texas the middle of next week. It's a tricky forecast with a few storms possible on Halloween.

