Tricky forecast for Halloween when a few storms could develop

The clouds will clear overnight, leading to sunrise temps in the 50s. Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says Friday should be mostly sunny with high temps in the mid 70s.We should enjoy several days of sunshine and pleasant temperatures for the final weekend of October.Another wet weather system will move across Texas the middle of next week. It's a tricky forecast with a few storms possible on Halloween.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.