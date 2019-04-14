Tree falls through Onalaska home following storm

ONALASKA, Texas (KTRK) -- Damage is being seen across the state following Saturday's storms.
The storm uprooted a tree that fell right on a house in Polk County.
A viewer sent ABC13 Eyewitness News pictures of the damage to her grandfather's house in Onalaska, on Lake Livingston.
Branches of the tree fell on to the roof and through the ceiling.
That viewer tells us the home is destroyed.
Her grandfather has medical needs, and the family is trying to get help for him immediately.
