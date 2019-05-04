Tree falls on house in the Heights during strong storms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Strong storms overnight caused a tree to fall on a couple's home in the Heights.The couple was inside of their home in the 600 block of west 21st Street when the tree came toppling down on their home around 2:30 a.m.Officials say the couple and their dog was able to escape the incident, but their home is left with a lot of damage.Experts say there are signs that you can look for that indicates a tree might be hazardous.1.2.3.4.5.6.