Weather

Tree falls on house in the Heights during strong storms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Strong storms overnight caused a tree to fall on a couple's home in the Heights.

The couple was inside of their home in the 600 block of west 21st Street when the tree came toppling down on their home around 2:30 a.m.

Officials say the couple and their dog was able to escape the incident, but their home is left with a lot of damage.

Experts say there are signs that you can look for that indicates a tree might be hazardous.

1. Inflexible and easy to break

2. Vertical cracks and seams

3. Lopsidedness

4. Advanced crown decline

5. Stunted growth

6. Off-color leaves

Follow Katherine Marchand on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherhoustonstormrainstorm damage
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News