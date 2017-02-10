STUDENTS

Travis Herzog visits with the third grade Colts at Pattison Elementary

Travis Herzog visits with the third grade Colts at Pattison Elementary (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog visited the Pattison Elementary Colts of Katy ISD on Wednesday.

He taught the third grade students weather safety tips.

PHOTOS: Travis Herzog visits Pattison Elementary School in Katy ISD
Travis said he was overwhelmed by all the amazing signs that greeted him when he arrived.

He also received the most unique thank you note with a movie poster for "Travisnado," spoofing the sci-fi hit "Sharknado."

Travis Herzog visits Pattison Elementary School in Katy ISD


Travis thanks Ms. Sanders for inviting him to speak.
