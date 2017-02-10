Travis Herzog visits Pattison Elementary School in Katy ISD

ABC13 meteorologist Travis Herzog visited the Pattison Elementary Colts of Katy ISD on Wednesday.He taught the third grade students weather safety tips.Travis said he was overwhelmed by all the amazing signs that greeted him when he arrived.He also received the most unique thank you note with a movie poster for "Travisnado," spoofing the sci-fi hit "Sharknado."Travis thanks Ms. Sanders for inviting him to speak.