Trae Tha Truth heading to flooded areas to rescue stranded people

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rapper Trae Tha Truth and the Relief Gang are headed to multiple areas to help people who need to be rescued from the dangerous flooding situation.The Houston native put out a message on his Instagram page that they'll go to Beaumont, Winnie, Kingwood, Cleveland, Spring and any area where people need help.Anyone with lifted trucks or high water vehicles can join the rescue effort with Trae and his team by contacting them on their Instagram pages or calling 281-300-4448."My thing is to just get them and the kids out of the water and get them where they need to be," the rapper told ABC13.Trae said he'll likely be out helping to rescue people until the storm passes.Trae often jumps in to help in times of need or disaster.Back in May, he went street to street around Houston to find people who were stranded A month later, he helped a mom and her six kids found sleeping at a bus stop.If you need help, you can also reach out to DJ Mr. Rogers on Instagram or the Relief Gang.Watch the video above for more on today's rescue efforts.