Total solar eclipse, black moon, double meteor shower and more July 2019 astronomy events

July is going to be a busy month for sky-watchers around the world.

Here's a look at some of the major events, courtesy of AccuWeather:

  • July 9: Saturn gets bright Saturn will reach opposition on July 9, meaning it will be closest to Earth and appear brighter than usual in the night sky. Grab a telescope and get a glimpse of the planet's dazzling rings.
  • July 16: Thunder Moon partial eclipse: The full moon for the month of July is known as the Thunder Moon, Buck Moon, the Ripe Corn Moon, the Hay Moon and the Old Moon. It falls on July 16 this year, the same time as a partial lunar eclipse (that will unfortunately not be visible from North America).
  • July 29 and 30: Double meteor showers! For two nights near the end of the month, skywatchers can look south to see the peak of both the Southern Delta Aquarids and the Alpha Capricornids. The two will combine for a total of about 25 meteors per hour.
  • July 31: Black Moon What is a black moon? It's the opposite of a blue moon, AccuWeather explains. Instead of two full moons in a month, a black moon refers to two new moons in a month. This is good news for astronomy enthusiasts since it means plenty of good opportunities for star-gazing.


