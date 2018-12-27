MORE GOOD NEWS! The Tornado Watch has now been dropped for all of southeast Texas. High water spots and lightning linger, but sunshine is on the way later this morning! https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/WJQgccpDpI — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) December 27, 2018

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4974978" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Travis says the rain is moving out and the sun will be back by this afternoon.

Heavy storms are flooding some Houston area streets, but the threat of tornadoes is now over for everyone.Meteorologist Travis Herzog says street flooding will linger in parts of Houston even after the rain ends. Several creeks in northwest Harris County, southwest Montgomery County, and Waller County are near the top of their banks and could flood some low-lying rural streets.At last check, CenterPoint says about 13,000 of its customers are without power, down from more than 31,000.As the rain clears out, sunshine will quickly emerge, warming us out of the 50s and back into the 60s this afternoon. Dry, cool, and sunny weather is expected again on Friday.After that beautiful end to the work week, Travis says a cold, wet weather pattern will develop for the final weekend of 2018.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.