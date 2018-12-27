WEATHER

Tornado watch ends for everyone, street flooding ongoing in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Heavy storms are flooding some Houston area streets, but the threat of tornadoes is now over for everyone.



Meteorologist Travis Herzog says street flooding will linger in parts of Houston even after the rain ends. Several creeks in northwest Harris County, southwest Montgomery County, and Waller County are near the top of their banks and could flood some low-lying rural streets.

At last check, CenterPoint says about 13,000 of its customers are without power, down from more than 31,000.



As the rain clears out, sunshine will quickly emerge, warming us out of the 50s and back into the 60s this afternoon. Dry, cool, and sunny weather is expected again on Friday.

After that beautiful end to the work week, Travis says a cold, wet weather pattern will develop for the final weekend of 2018.

Travis says the rain is moving out and the sun will be back by this afternoon.

