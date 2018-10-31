WEATHER

Tornado warning for Austin, Fort Bend and Waller counties

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado briefly touched down just west of Sealy.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Severe storms and tornadoes are creating havoc during Halloween rush hour.


The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near Eagle Lake at about 3:30 p.m.

WATCH LIVE: ABC13 Meteorologist Collin Myers answers your questions on Facebook Live now

WATCH: Ominous clouds push into Fort Bend Co. during Halloween storm
An ABC13 viewer sent in this incredible video of some dark clouds forming over his neighborhood during the 2018 Halloween storms.



After this round of storms pushes through, we can expect a second round of rain to develop along a cold front, and this line of storms will likely reach Houston sometime after 6 p.m. If you can, you'll want to get your trick or treating done as early as possible and also have an indoor option in case your neighborhood gets stormed out. This solid line of storms could produce severe wind gusts up to 60 mph, large hail, and minor street flooding.



Once the storms clear Thursday morning, temperatures will be significantly cooler for a couple of days with lows possibly reaching the upper 40s for the first time this fall.

We'll enjoy another stretch of sunny, cool weather going into the first weekend of November, and we'll get an extra hour to enjoy it as the clocks fall back one hour Sunday. Saturday looks dry, but rain could return for part of Sunday.
