Tonight's cold front means sunny, mild weather for Tuesday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our next cold front will roll through tonight, and give us seasonal temperatures Tuesday. Patchy frost will be possible Wednesday morning but the afternoon will be dry and mild.

Another wet weather system looks to set up toward the end of this week. It looks like we could see some scattered showers Thursday and Friday. A round of strong storms is possible Friday night into Saturday morning. These storms will clear out quickly Saturday, leaving us with a sunny, windy, and cool second half of the weekend.

Southeast Texas
Houston

Harris County
Galveston County
Montgomery/Walker/San Jacinto/Polk/Grimes Counties
Fort Bend/Wharton/Colorado Counties
Brazoria/Matagorda Counties
