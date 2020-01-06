Tonight's cold front means sunny, mild weather for Tuesday

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Our next cold front will roll through tonight, and give us seasonal temperatures Tuesday. Patchy frost will be possible Wednesday morning but the afternoon will be dry and mild.Another wet weather system looks to set up toward the end of this week. It looks like we could see some scattered showers Thursday and Friday. A round of strong storms is possible Friday night into Saturday morning. These storms will clear out quickly Saturday, leaving us with a sunny, windy, and cool second half of the weekend.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.