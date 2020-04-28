eye on the gulf

Tonight effectively marks Beta's last gasp in Houston area

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rain bands from Tropical Depression Beta will continue to bring soaking showers to southeast Texas tonight into Wednesday morning and have already caused significant flood issues around Houston.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. for Harris County.



Another Flash Flood Warning extends into Cypress and Hockley.



A Coastal Flood Warning will stay in effect through Wednesday morning along the coast. Tides are expected to be 1-3 feet higher than normal.

A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect through Wednesday morning.

WATCH: Buffalo Bayou rises as downpours continue across Houston
Buffalo Bayou's levels are rising as Beta continues to bring heavy rain. Here's how much higher they can rise before downtown will be affected.



SEE ALSO: Highway 288 looks like a lake, stranding drivers
Need any more convincing on why you shouldn't drive into high water? Hit play on the video to see what happened on Highway 288.



Wind is also no longer a factor with the strongest sustained winds measured at 30 mph.

The storm made landfall at about 10 p.m. Monday at the end of the Matagorda Peninsula.

Beta is moving to the east-northeast at 5 mph. This general motion should continue through Friday. Beta should move east of our area late Wednesday into Thursday taking our rain chances with it.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin



For the first time in a long time, no tropical development is expected over the next 5 days!

We are now in the weeks of peak hurricane activity, so make sure you stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place. Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State.

Remember to check back with us online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.


