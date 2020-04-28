Tonight effectively marks Beta's last gasp in Houston area

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. for Harris County.
This Flash Flood Warning was just extended until 11PM. It could be a long night in this part of Houston and Harris County if this band behaves like last night's and doesn't move soon. #Beta https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/4M0L8k7Ysf— Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) September 22, 2020
Another Flash Flood Warning extends into Cypress and Hockley.
The Flash Flood Warning is now expanded westward to cover more of northwest Harris County, including Cypress and Hockley. Street flooding is likely, and creeks are rising. Stay off the roads if possible. #Beta https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/CASGCLDu6i— Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) September 23, 2020
A Coastal Flood Warning will stay in effect through Wednesday morning along the coast. Tides are expected to be 1-3 feet higher than normal.
A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect through Wednesday morning.
Wind is also no longer a factor with the strongest sustained winds measured at 30 mph.
The storm made landfall at about 10 p.m. Monday at the end of the Matagorda Peninsula.
Beta is moving to the east-northeast at 5 mph. This general motion should continue through Friday. Beta should move east of our area late Wednesday into Thursday taking our rain chances with it.
Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin
For the first time in a long time, no tropical development is expected over the next 5 days!
We are now in the weeks of peak hurricane activity, so make sure you stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place. Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State.
