Tonight effectively marks Beta's last gasp in Houston area

This Flash Flood Warning was just extended until 11PM. It could be a long night in this part of Houston and Harris County if this band behaves like last night's and doesn't move soon. #Beta https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/4M0L8k7Ysf — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) September 22, 2020

The Flash Flood Warning is now expanded westward to cover more of northwest Harris County, including Cypress and Hockley. Street flooding is likely, and creeks are rising. Stay off the roads if possible. #Beta https://t.co/kYz1z4P7gd pic.twitter.com/CASGCLDu6i — Travis Herzog (@TravisABC13) September 23, 2020

Buffalo Bayou's levels are rising as Beta continues to bring heavy rain. Here's how much higher they can rise before downtown will be affected.

Need any more convincing on why you shouldn't drive into high water? Hit play on the video to see what happened on Highway 288.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Rain bands from Tropical Depression Beta will continue to bring soaking showers to southeast Texas tonight into Wednesday morning and have already caused significant flood issues around Houston.A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 11 p.m. for Harris County.Another Flash Flood Warning extends into Cypress and Hockley.A Coastal Flood Warning will stay in effect through Wednesday morning along the coast. Tides are expected to be 1-3 feet higher than normal.A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect through Wednesday morning.Wind is also no longer a factor with the strongest sustained winds measured at 30 mph.The storm made landfall at about 10 p.m. Monday at the end of the Matagorda Peninsula.Beta is moving to the east-northeast at 5 mph. This general motion should continue through Friday. Beta should move east of our area late Wednesday into Thursday taking our rain chances with it.For the first time in a long time, no tropical development is expected over the next 5 days!We are now in the weeks of peak hurricane activity, so make sure you stay prepared and have your hurricane preparedness plan in place. Hurricane season officially ends on the last day of November, but Texans can usually breathe a sigh of relief by mid-October once the fall cold fronts start pushing through the Lone Star State.Remember to check back with us online and on your streaming TV devices like Roku, Apple TV, etc.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.