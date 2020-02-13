Less humid behind Tuesday's cool front

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A warm front will continue lifting north of the area today. Shower chances will fall and humidity levels will rise after it passes. This evening will be warm, mostly dry, and humid.Another cool front arriving Tuesday morning will leave a cooler, breezier, and drier day. We're not expecting any rain as the front passes.Temperatures throughout the week will be seasonably warm with highs mostly in the 70s.