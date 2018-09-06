EYE ON THE GULF

ATLANTIC HEATING UP: Florence could threaten East Coast, Helene likely to form

Here's the tropical weather update.

Hurricane Florence weakened overnight as it moves northwest through the Atlantic.

Meteorologist Travis Herzog says Florence is getting battered by high wind shear, but that might not be a good thing in this case.

As the storm weakens, it will turn more westward toward the United States. Florence is no threat to the Gulf, but it may eventually threaten the East Coast. It's still too soon to know if there will be any direct impacts from Florence to the Mid-Atlantic and New England states, but they cannot be ruled out at this time.

The last hurricane to strike the U.S. was Nate in October, coming ashore in Biloxi with 75 mph (120 kph) winds.
Travis says Helene is likely to form over the next 5 days in the eastern Atlantic, and this is one to watch for potential impacts to the Caribbean and Gulf down the road.

There's also a broad area of spin that will enter the Gulf next week that Travis says also needs to be monitored for potential development.

We are in peak hurricane season, so continue to stay informed and aware of what is happening in the tropics.
