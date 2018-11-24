ACCUWEATHER

Tips for preventing snow shoveling injuries

Shoveling snow in the winter might seem routine, but it can be dangerous if not done correctly. Follow these tips to prevent injuries in the winter months. (AccuWeather)

Every year, shoveling snow accounts for thousands of injuries and dozens of deaths. According to AccuWeather, there are tips to follow that can help prevent an accident from occurring:

  • When dealing with snow, push instead of lifting. If you must lift, use your legs instead of your back.

  • Don't shovel snow after eating or while smoking, and feel free to take breaks. If you have a history of heart disease or heart attack, avoid shoveling snow.

  • Make sure you have dressed appropriately for winter weather. Don't put yourself at risk for slipping on snow or ice by wearing inappropriate footwear.

  • Dial 911 if you experience lightheadedness, dizziness, shortness of breath, or tightness or burning in your chest, neck, arms or back.
