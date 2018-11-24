- When dealing with snow, push instead of lifting. If you must lift, use your legs instead of your back.
- Don't shovel snow after eating or while smoking, and feel free to take breaks. If you have a history of heart disease or heart attack, avoid shoveling snow.
- Make sure you have dressed appropriately for winter weather. Don't put yourself at risk for slipping on snow or ice by wearing inappropriate footwear.
- Dial 911 if you experience lightheadedness, dizziness, shortness of breath, or tightness or burning in your chest, neck, arms or back.
Every year, shoveling snow accounts for thousands of injuries and dozens of deaths. According to AccuWeather, there are tips to follow that can help prevent an accident from occurring: