Thunderstorms pushing through Houston-area

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Collin says thunderstorms will move through southeast Texas for your Sunday morning, but then we'll clear out by afternoon. The next few days should be pretty nice through New Year's Eve before another storm system rolls in.The atmosphere should dry out Sunday afternoon on a strong northwest wind behind the cold front. Monday looks beautiful but colder. Lows will dip into the upper 30s with highs in the low 60s under a sunny sky. The pleasantly cool and sunny weather will continue into New Year's Eve.The next big weather system to impact Houston will arrive on New Year's Day. This wet weather system could pack record moisture levels for early January, meaning heavy rain is possible for the first couple of days of 2020.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.