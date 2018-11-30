WEATHER

Few thunderstorms possible overnight, but dry and warm this weekend

Meteorologist David Tillman says showers could occur overnight, but this weekend should be full of sunshine.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A few showers and maybe a thunderstorm are possible overnight. The good news is, our skies will clear out this weekend, with warm temps staying around.

Another cold front moving through Sunday night will give us much cooler weather Monday through Tuesday.


