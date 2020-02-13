Thunderstorms moving through Houston

RADAR MAPS:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Brief but heavy downpours are moving across Houston and the rest of southeast Texas, with rainfall rates of two inches per hour common in these storms.These storms have so far stayed below severe limits, though a severe storm or tornado can't be ruled out. Off and on storms will stick around through the afternoon, but will be winding down in intensity and coverage this evening.Minor street flooding is possible whenever the rain blows through your neighborhood. An additional 1-2" of rain may be common where it storms.We'll still have a chance of rain on Monday, but it will be more widely scattered and disorganized.Still, any thunderstorm could drop a quick inch of rain and produce cloud-to-ground lightning strikes.Additional downpours are likely each afternoon through the first half of the week, but eventually a heat ridge will build back over Texas, dropping rain chances below 20% and bringing back the heat.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.