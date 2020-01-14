Weather

Thunderstorms and dense fog possible for the morning drive

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A warm front moving in from the Gulf overnight will bring widespread fog and rain showers along with a few thunderstorms. Chief Meteorologist Travis Herzog says while most of us will just get the fog and showers, a few thunderstorms could produce some small hail. There is just a 5% chance the hail could grow to quarter-size, which would prompt a severe thunderstorm warning.

Rain chances will decrease throughout the afternoon as the warm front lifts into north Texas. Temperatures will jump into the 70s, and it will remain unusually mild until Thursdsay at the earliest. Travis says that's when a weak cold front will try to sneak in from the north. Right now it looks to stall somewhere in southeast Texas, and it will separate those that experience highs in the 70s from those that experience highs in the 50s.

Sea fog will remain an issue near the coast night and day until a stronger cold front arrives Saturday morning. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing back sunshine, even if only for a few hours Saturday and Sunday. This front will also make for cool Chevron Houston Marathon weather with start time temps in the 40s.

Next week the weather pattern returns to gloomy, starting on MLK Day, but this time the highs will be in the 50s instead of the 70s.

