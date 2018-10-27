Here comes the sun! Collin says we're about to enjoy the nicest stretch of weather in Houston since April.Temps will warm from the 50s to the 80s today with an abundance of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.Another wet weather system will move across Texas the middle of next week. It's a tricky forecast with a few storms possible on Halloween. This will be followed by another stretch of sunshine for the first weekend of November, and we'll get an extra hour to enjoy it as the clocks fall back one hour.SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.