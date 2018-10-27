WEEKEND WEATHER

ONE MINUTE WEATHER: Perfect weather in Houston this weekend

Meteorologist Collin Myers says it's going to be a sunny Saturday!

Tricky forecast for Halloween when a few storms could develop
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Here comes the sun! Collin says we're about to enjoy the nicest stretch of weather in Houston since April.

Temps will warm from the 50s to the 80s today with an abundance of sunshine both Saturday and Sunday.

Another wet weather system will move across Texas the middle of next week. It's a tricky forecast with a few storms possible on Halloween. This will be followed by another stretch of sunshine for the first weekend of November, and we'll get an extra hour to enjoy it as the clocks fall back one hour.

