The top Tropical Storm Laura concerns

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 Chief Forecaster David Tillman answered your questions about Tropical Storm Laura during a Facebook Live on Aug. 23, 2020.

One of the questions addresses flooding, but David said while that is a concern, storm surge is the biggest concern with this system.

Watch the video above as David explains Laura's potential impacts.



We are entering peak hurricane season and all indications are that the already record-breaking season could get even busier over the coming weeks. Officially, the Atlantic hurricane season lasts through the end of November.

