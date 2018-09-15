HURRICANE FLORENCE

Hurricanes, tropical storms and tropical depressions: The life cycle of a tropical system

EMBED </>More Videos

We've heard of tropical storms and tropical depressions, but what do these names mean? And when does a storm become a hurricane? (AccuWeather)

We've heard of tropical storms and tropical depressions, but what do these names mean? And when does a storm become a hurricane?

We start with a tropical depression, a low-pressure area in the center of a group of thunderstorms. From a satellite, it doesn't look very organized, but it does have some rotation. Depressions are numbered by the National Hurricane Center. For example, TD8 was the eighth tropical depression to form this season.

Once the depression sustains wind over 39 MPH, we call it a tropical storm. At this stage we are already seeing problematic weather, usually heavy rains. If this storm develops strong rotation, and the wind speeds exceed 74 MPH, we have a hurricane. These are much easier to recognize because of their distinctive shape and the dark eye in the center. Hurricanes are classified as Category 1 to 5, based on intensity. They can last for weeks, but they tend to lose power once they hit land, getting downgraded to a tropical storm again and then back to a tropical depression.

Instead of numbers, hurricanes get names, which are selected from a pre-determined list that gets recycled every six years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherhurricanetropical depressiontropical stormhurricane florence
HURRICANE FLORENCE
Gator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence
Death toll rises to 11 as Florence pours on the rain
NC woman teams up with Walmart to donate food, clothes to Florence victims
NC death toll climbs to 10 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
More hurricane florence
WEATHER
Heat and humidity return with a partly sunny sky
NC death toll climbs to 10 as Florence pushes through the Carolinas
Florence breaks NC record for tropical system rainfall
Constant rainfall flooding streets again in Galveston
More Weather
Top Stories
Family of 62-pound Montgomery Co. boy says he wasn't abused
Taco Bell worker fired for refusing service to English speakers
Arrested US Border Patrol agent is a 'serial killer': Sheriff
Missouri City orders more spray days to kill mosquitoes
Beyoncé and Jay-Z bring out a crowd and traffic near NRG Stadium
M&M ready to unveil Mexican jalapeno peanut candy
11-year-old heart transplant recipient who met Drake back home
HEADS UP: FEMA sending Presidential Alert test to your phone
Show More
Death toll rises to 11 as Florence pours on the rain
Firefighters pray after mom and baby found dead during Florence
Gator spotted walking around Myrtle Beach after Florence
Dog helps squirrel displaced by Florence
How Florence stacks up to other historic hurricanes
More News