The heat continues into the work week, but changes are coming!

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Texas through 7 pm Monday. Heat index values are expected to range between 105 and 115 degrees. Make sure you take extra precautions if you are spending time outdoors.
The heat ridge should start moving back west as we head into midweek of next week allowing for deeper moisture to move back in. This should bring back a few rain chances for the second half of the week. This should also bring in some slightly less hot temperatures with highs back in the 90s.
