The heat continues early this work week, but changes are coming!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The triple digit heart will continue this afternoon with highs climbing up to and over 100 degrees. Our stretch of triple digit heat will come to an end as a heat ridge slides westward later this week and allows moisture to return across the area.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of southeast Texas through 7 pm Monday. Heat index values are expected to range between 108 and 113 degrees. Make sure you take extra precautions if you are spending time outdoors.

As the heat ridge moves westward later this week, deeper moisture will move in. This should bring back rain and storm chances for the second half of the week. This should also bring in some slightly less hot temperatures with highs back in the 90s.

