DAILY TROPICAL UPDATE:The deep tropics remain quiet in the Atlantic

Travis Herzog has an update on the tropics.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
No significant tropical development is expected over the Gulf or Caribbean this week. In the north Atlantic, a non-tropical area of low pressure has a 40% chance of developing into a named storm over the next 5 days.
So far this season four named storms have formed in the Atlantic. Travis says historically over 90% of all hurricane activity occurs after August 10th.

Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.
