No significant tropical development is expected over the Gulf or Caribbean this week. In the north Atlantic, a non-tropical area of low pressure has a 40% chance of developing into a named storm over the next 5 days.So far this season four named storms have formed in the Atlantic. Travis says historically over 90% of all hurricane activity occurs after August 10th.Hurricane season ends the last day of November, but it typically winds down for Texas by mid-October as fall fronts cool off the Gulf and steer storms toward Florida and the Atlantic Ocean.Please follow the weather on our ABC13 News App and ABC13.com for more updates.