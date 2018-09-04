ONE MINUTE WEATHER

One Minute Weather: More scattered downpours for Houston this week

Tim Heller has your one minute weather udpate.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A very moist air mass will keep southeast Texas somewhat wet this week.

Chief Meteorologist Tim Heller says scattered downpours are possible very day this week, this weekend and probably next week as well. Some minor street flooding is possible, but bayou flooding is not expected.

Clouds and rain will help keep temperatures a little cooler than normal with afternoon highs only in the upper 80s the next few days.

All of this rain is unrelated to Tropical Storm Gordon, which should make landfall along the central Gulf coast tonight. You can track that storm using our interactive hurricane chart.

Check the radar in your neighborhood anytime with the free AccuWeather app for iPhone and Android today!


SHARE YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS: Send us pics and video of weather in your area to news@abc13.com and at #ABC13Eyewitness on social media.
