The Atlantic is quiet. Rain returns to Houston this weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Atlantic basin is expected to remain quiet during the next five days as widespread dry, dusty Saharan air is present over the area resulting in unfavorable conditions for tropical development.Meanwhile, the Eastern Pacific is more active. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two areas of potential tropical development during the next 48 hours. Although, both disturbances will not pose any threat to land this weekend, it could be possible that the Hawaiian islands may see impacts later next week if the disturbances hold together.