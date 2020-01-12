Spring residents fear tornado touched down after homes badly damaged in storm

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5838643" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A gas station canopy collapsed, mobile homes were damaged beyond repair and more were affected during the storm. ABC13's Steven Romo breaks down some of the worst damage.

When a tree fell on a Spring home, the family inside scrambled to protect their baby.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- Residents of Augusta Pines knew the storm was coming Friday night, but did not expect it to hit so close to home.Cordelia Huddleston said she was in bed when it seemed like the storm intensified."All I was saw was lightning strikes and a lot of sparks," Huddleston said. "I thought it was a huge fire."Huddleston immediately took cover in an interior closet in her home.She, like others on Drybrook Road, believes a tornado passed through their area. The National Weather Service has not confirmed the tornado at this time.Huddleston said since she did not sustain any damage from Hurricane Harvey, she expected this storm to play out similarly. She even told a friend out of town not to worry about her and her family.Saturday morning, she had to call her friend back and tell her everything was not good and they needed prayers.Crews removed a tree that fell in her backyard and punctured a hole in her roof. Water is now leaking into her kitchen.Additionally, her fence fell, the siding on her house is damaged and she lost a window.The mother was very shaken up and said it took a while for her to calm down Friday night.Down the street, a tree fell on another home and crushed the roof. Fortunately, the family inside was able to make it out safely.Todd Patterson also lives on the street. Two trees fell in his yard, but he avoided any damage to his home. He also believes a tornado passed through their area."It seemed pretty mellow until the moment that it all came apart," Patterson said.